Wake County Public Schools reopening planning involves possibility of three-week rotations for students

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a virtual Wake County Public School System board meeting on Thursday, district officials discussed what schools would look like under a "Plan B" reopening, which would include blended instruction.
Students would attend schools in three groups and do three-week rotations. They'd have in-person learning for one week and online instruction for two weeks.
They'd all start with an orientation in weeks one and two.
Officials would work to place siblings in the same rotation.
Under the plan, one-third of students in would be in school facilities while two-thirds of students would be remote.
Social distancing would be mandatory and there would be 23 students per bus run, with one student per seat and two passengers per contracted vehicle.
On Wednesday, a source with direct knowledge of the reopening plan for the Wake County Public School System confirmed to ABC11 that leaders are planning to reopen with 'some variation' of Plan B.
The Plan B option means students would undergo moderate social distancing when the school year resumes, according to the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit.
The source said parents and students should not expect a decision to be made during Thursday's school board meeting.
