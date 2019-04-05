Rolesville High School went on lockdown due to reports of unauthorized person on campus

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville High School was on lockdown for more than half an hour Friday.
An automated message to students' parents said there were reports of an unauthorized person on campus.
Law enforcement searched the school building and found nothing.
Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown, causing the school to be on a delayed dismissal.
