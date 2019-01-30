NASA sends Durham students' experiment into space

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A group of local students are working to change the future of space travel.
Durham County Commissioners recognized Team Orion at a meeting this week. Team Orion won a contest organized by the Durham Library.
The contest resulted in NASA getting interested in the team's design.
So NASA launched the experiment to the International Space Station. Astronauts on board will study a fungus that can absorb radiation and decrease the exposure for astronauts.