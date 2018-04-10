EDUCATION

New budget, lowering class sizes on Wake County school board agenda

The WCPSS superintendent will present a new proposed budget.

The Wake County Public School System Superintendent's proposed budget for the next school year will be presented at a Tuesday board meeting.

The board will also discuss a plan to implement the state's class size mandate.

Class sizes in kindergarten through third grade must be lowered from 20 to about 17 students by the 2021-2022 school year.

That means districts may have to hire more teachers, add more classrooms and shift funds.

House Bill 90 includes some funding for schools.

Wake County's plan, to be discussed Tuesday, includes changes that will be implemented in different stages such as using mobile classrooms, capping schools in the middle of the year and redistricting.

The meeting at the district headquarters in Cary starts at 5:30 p.m.

WCPSS Class Size Mandate Plan
