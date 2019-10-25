Education

'This is a great disruption for our family': parents sound off at Wake County school board about reassignment plan

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County parents had their first chance to speak their minds to school board members about the latest plan to send their kids to different schools.

The district is trying to fill two new schools in the southern part of the county and ease overcrowding all over.



The information session Thursday at Salem Elementary School was the first of three sessions before the second draft of the reassignment plan comes out in early November. It focused on the western side of the county.

"We've been the stability behind these schools," said Amy Licata, a mother of two boys. "We have devoted time and money to them. Our neighborhood has been here for 20 years."

Under the plan, one son would move from Mills Park Middle School to Salem Middle School. Another would go from Highcroft Elementary School to Salem Elementary.

Last year her Ashley Woods neighborhood staved off the move from Mills Park that the Cameron Pond neighborhood could not. She and others who attended Thursday are hopeful to stay where they are.

"This is a great disruption for our family," Licata said. "It's a great disruption for our neighborhood because we've always thought these are our schools. We've fought behind these schools."

The next information session is held on Tuesday at Fuquay Varina High School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countyeducationtransportationschoolpublic schoolwake county schools
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after remains found near Nash Co. home
Bystander struck by bullet as officer kills armed man at Greenville Aldi store
'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper celebrates beating cancer
5-year old awarded after helping save grandma from burning house
Humidity can make long-term pain worse, study suggests
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
Show More
Break-ins in Cary may involve traveling theft ring
First flu-related death of the season reported in NC
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News