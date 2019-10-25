'This is a great disruption for our family': parents sound off at Wake County school board about reassignment plan

These parents got their chance to vent at @WCPSS board members at Salem elementary tonight. This is the first of three information sessions parents can attend all over about the latest reassignment plan. Tonight was focused on western @WakeGOV #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IE3f1sQIqW — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 25, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County parents had their first chance to speak their minds to school board members about the latest plan to send their kids to different schools.The district is trying to fill two new schools in the southern part of the county and ease overcrowding all over.The information session Thursday at Salem Elementary School was the first of three sessions before the second draft of the reassignment plan comes out in early November. It focused on the western side of the county."We've been the stability behind these schools," said Amy Licata, a mother of two boys. "We have devoted time and money to them. Our neighborhood has been here for 20 years."Under the plan, one son would move from Mills Park Middle School to Salem Middle School. Another would go from Highcroft Elementary School to Salem Elementary.Last year her Ashley Woods neighborhood staved off the move from Mills Park that the Cameron Pond neighborhood could not. She and others who attended Thursday are hopeful to stay where they are."This is a great disruption for our family," Licata said. "It's a great disruption for our neighborhood because we've always thought these are our schools. We've fought behind these schools."The next information session is held on Tuesday at Fuquay Varina High School.