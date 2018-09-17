HURRICANE FLORENCE

FLORENCE SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Wake County schools closed on Monday

Several school districts are closing ahead of Hurricane Florence

The University of North Carolina and N.C. State University have canceled classes for Monday, Sept. 17 due to severe weather conditions.

UNC will return to normal operations at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

East Carolina University will resume classes at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 17.

Wake, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Clinton City, Chatham and Wilson County Schools will be closed on Monday.

In addition, Moore County schools will be closed on Monday and Cumberland County schools will be closed through Wednesday.

Johnston County Public Schools and Wayne County Public Schools will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Sampson County Schools will be closed until further notice.

Last week, Wake County schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, and Durham Public Schools closed on Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Currently, the projected make-up days are as follows:
Traditional Schools - Monday, October 22 & Wednesday, November 21

Year-Round Schools, Early College High Schools, & Cumberland Polytechnic High School - Tuesday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 21

Moore County Schools released two hours early on Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

Lee County Schools operated on a regular schedule Wednesday (after school activities are canceled) and closed on Thursday and Friday.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools had an early release Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

Hoke County Schools had an early release Wednesday and closed on Thursday and Friday.
