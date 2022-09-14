NC lawmakers hold hearing on hurricane recovery process hearing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers will hold a hearing on issues in the hurricane recovery process on the 4-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence.

The state got hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid to help North Carolinians rebuild, but years later many storm victims are still living in motels and travel trailers.

The agency tasked with leading the recovery, Rebuild NC, is expected to face questions about how it's using tax payer money in the hearing being held Wednesday morning.

A recent ABC11 I-Team Troubleshooter Report found that of the 4,000 applicants in the rebuild program, only 776 homes have been completed.

The hearing starts this morning at 9 at the legislative building.