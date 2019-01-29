EDUCATION

Short shorts, bare midriffs could soon be OK under Wake Schools dress-code changes

EMBED </>More Videos

WCPSS ponders school dress-code changes.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wake County students could soon wear strapless shirts, short shorts, or bare-midriff tops without issue. The Wake County School Board is considering changes to the district's Dress Code Policy.

Board members were presented a first draft at Tuesday's committee meeting, and they discussed a more gender-neutral dress code.

If an administrator, with the new policy, wants to enforce the Dress Code, they would have to be the same gender as the student.

Under the proposal, items that are considered vulgar in nature, have profanity, or promote alcohol/drug use would still be prohibited.



Vanessa Martin is a recent high school graduate. She said she thinks the current policy is outdated and unfair to female students.

"Guys would basically wear whatever they wanted and nobody ever says anything to them," Martin said. "But for a female, if your straps are showing, if your shorts are too short, basically anything gets you into trouble," she said.

Martin said that when she was in school, she had been pulled out of class because of what she was wearing.

"When you're in middle school, you're kind of going through a weird stage, and when you're singled out from everyone else, it's embarrassing," Martin said.

One Cary mom worried that a policy change could hinder a student's educational experience.

"I don't necessarily think that's appropriate," said Nora Roehm, who said she understands why the current policy is in place. "I still think it's good not to have clothes that are distracting too much, including boys wearing those big, baggy loose, down past their hips (pants). It is just as distracting as having a really short skirt."

A final decision is expected in April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdress codepublic schoolwake county schoolswake county newsWake CountyCaryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Orange County Schools admits to 'racial intolerance,' passes equity policy
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Texas students buy special glasses for teacher who is color blind
Top criteria announced in search for UNC Interim Chancellor
More Education
Top Stories
Snow timeline: When flakes will fall in the Raleigh area
One person found dead in Raleigh apartment fire
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Raleigh author who self-published best-selling book lands movie deal for 4
Officer found dead after investigation uncovers crimes against child
Proposed law calls for $6M to test 15,000 backlogged rape kits
5 students accused of stealing pieces of NC State's former basketball court
Trace your ancestry for free: Elon center provides access to genealogy resources
Show More
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
Deputy shocked by vulgar message on Bojangles' biscuit
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
More News