Some Wake County high school students will return to classrooms Wednesday for first time since March 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Lewis family hopes Wednesday is the day they can start to move out of the "Twilight Zone."
It is their son Howie's first time inside the classroom at Apex Friendship High School since March 2020.
Lewis and other traditional calendar students return days after students on the year round calendar did.
Howie will just be back in rotations like other students in 4th through 12th grade.
Pre-K through 3rd grade come back for daily in-person learning alongside those in special education programs.
"We're excited and he's ecstatic," Howie's mother Cat said. "He can hardly wait to get there. I guarantee you he'll be up early and it's always been a chore to get him up."
Wake County Superintendent Cathy Moore said Tuesday she feels confident they've done everything possible to create safe learning environments for students and staff to come back to.
"We can't fully prevent COVID-19 from coming into our buildings if COVID is in the community but we can curtail its spread," Moore said.
The Lewis' said they feel fortunate they haven't come into contact with the virus but they have had a challenging situation not only with their son but also their daughter Anna.
She graduated in June in the midst of the pandemic from Apex Friendship and is now a freshman doing hybrid learning at Meredith College.
"It's just been very hard for the family," Cat said. "Time will heal. I have a feeling that's what I have to look forward to because I have to be hopeful. I can't be negative about this."
The board acknowledged that there will be hiccups but they need to see what environment looks like with more students back inside the classroom.
The school board also voted to put three more asynchronous days in the calendar this year These are days for students and teachers to catch up.
Wake County staff members are hopeful this will give more balance to the student rotations.
