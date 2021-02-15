Some Wake County students return to in-person instruction

Class is back in session. Monday, year-round students in the Wake County Public School System returned to campus for in-person instruction after months of remote learning.
The move comes following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Governor Roy Cooper, state school leaders, and an 8-to-1 vote by the WCPSS Board that it was safe for students to return to campus.
Additionally, just last week, Gov. Cooper opened up eligibility for teachers and other school staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning late next week.
"This whole thing is a mess," said Wake County parent Jasmine Felder. "I hate the fact that they're being exposed to this. I mean, it's not just the children. It's the teachers who are interacting with dozens of students a day."
The district released a "Return to School" guide outlining what parents and students need to know ahead of returning to school.
The rules include wearing a face covering at all times, except while actively eating, taking student temperatures prior to coming to school or riding the bus, and frequent handwashing.
"Having children back in school does make me very nervous because this pandemic is really serious and children are not exactly the most sanitary people out there, for lack of a better way of saying it," said Felder. "They're little germ gremlins in the nicest way possible," she laughed.
Wednesday, students at traditional schools will return to campus for in-person instruction.
"I think (returning) defeats the purpose because I understand people want their children to be social and interact, but with all these restrictions, that's not how socializing is supposed to look like," said Felder.
WCPSS said they will notify families of positive COVID-19 cases at each child's school by email and text.
"Once COVID finally lets off, then they're going to have to basically reintegrate these children and teach them that their norm is actually this way," Felder added.
