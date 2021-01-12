COVID-19 vaccine

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in NC? Tracking availability and progress

By John Kelly
Duke Health's Dr. Lisa Pickett answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.



NCDHHS' Your Spot, Your Shot information

A look at the phases of the vaccination schedule in North Carolina:



Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.
Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
Health care workers administering vaccine
Long-term care staff and residents-people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes.
Learn more about Phase 1a.

Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.
There is not enough vaccine for everyone in this phase to be vaccinated at the same time. Vaccinations will be available to groups in the following order.

Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Group 2: Health care workers with in-person patient contact and frontline essential workers 50 years or older
The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.
Group 3: Health care workers with in-person patient contact and frontline essential workers of any age
Learn more about Phase 1b.

Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.
Vaccinations will happen by group in the following order:

Group 1: Anyone 65-74 years old, regardless of health status or living situation
Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years old with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID such as cancer, COPD, serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes, among others, regardless of living situation

Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
Group 4: Essential workers not yet vaccinated.
The CDC defines these as workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.
Phase 3: Students
College and university students
K-12 students age 16 and over. Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.

Phase 4: Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination.
