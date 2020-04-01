Students, teachers celebrate 'virtual spirit week' to keep school spirit high during COVID-19 pandemic

Many local schools are encouraging students to participate in a virtual spirit week.
At Richland Creek Elementary School, Kylen shows off his creative side, encouraging people to stay home.
Virtual Spirit Day 2! Creativity Day.. Kylen decided to make a picture with Pete The Cat with some of the essentials during this time, Toilet paper, Clorox Wipes, and Soap. Don’t forget the most important message of this post is to STAY HOME! @RichlandCreek32 @WCPSS @SizemoreInK pic.twitter.com/fuBxCBtay3— MorganS.Anorve (@AnorveMorgans) March 31, 2020
Monday, students celebrated by reading out loud to their pets and stuffed animals.
Reading as Part of Virtual Spirit Week #rcesbulldogs @RichlandCreek32 @SizemoreInK pic.twitter.com/xY47RDhMC6— Cammie Dribus (@CDribus) March 30, 2020
This week is #VirtualSpiritWeek @RichlandCreek32! Today Elliott and Mr Alligator are reading Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with a little snack.🐊📖 #rcesbulldogs @WCPSS @ACrad4 pic.twitter.com/vq2JLcwD8s— Deana Keathley (@mynameisdeana) March 30, 2020
Ava, Mrs.Terrano, and Daisy love Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire #VirtualSpiritWeek #rcesbulldogs @RichlandCreek32 pic.twitter.com/M6hmfXY9Ll— Mrs. T (@adayin5th) March 30, 2020
Josh Matteau, an English teacher at Middle Creek High School, showed off his pajamas for pajama day.
Spidey is on the job! @mchsmustangs #MCHSSpirit pic.twitter.com/yUwvMZSjWz— Lessie Anderson (@TheLABSaga) March 30, 2020
Students at at Green Magnet Elementary School showed spirit on superhero day.
Super Hero Day at @GreenESLeaders! 🦸🏻♀️🦸🏼♂️— Cris Charbonneau (@crischarb) March 30, 2020
Our super power: the Power of Reading! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#VirtualSpiritWeek #wcpss @nckhui pic.twitter.com/DPFGsG4XNQ
At Panther Creek High School, participants celebrated March Madness Monday by wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt.
March Madness Monday - #wolfpacknation all the way! #catamountsgodigital pic.twitter.com/imfx6taVfc— Mrs. Masterson (@w_masterson) March 30, 2020
My whole team is missing @ChelseaFC but enjoying #Catamountsgodigital #goblues @ThePantherCreek pic.twitter.com/XtoNWPhjf4— Drew Mabe (@tdmabe) March 30, 2020
At Garner High School, participants celebrated Maniac Monday and Tik Tok Tuesday.
@gmcheerleaders #GMHSvirtualspiritweek Forgive me... it’s been such a manic Monday that I forgot to shave today... maybe tomorrow? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JYuPYq9VDG— Mercedes Akers (@MrsAkers_gmhs) March 31, 2020
Good Morning @Garner_HS!!! Ok, today is Tik TOK Tuesday. This is Renarda, my college roommate’s daughter. She was here last month for a college visit at NC A&T. We had fun doing this. What do you think? Positive Vibes only!!! 😆 #GMHSvirtualspiritweek pic.twitter.com/uwfB0ee9jX— Beverly L. Smith (@BeverlyLSmith1) March 31, 2020
Though students must stay home until at least May 15, their school spirit is staying strong.