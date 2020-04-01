Coronavirus

Students, teachers celebrate 'virtual spirit week' to keep school spirit high during COVID-19 pandemic

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As schools stay closed to students during the COVID-19 pandemic, districts are getting creative with how they engage with students.

Many local schools are encouraging students to participate in a virtual spirit week.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 in North Carolina
At Richland Creek Elementary School, Kylen shows off his creative side, encouraging people to stay home.



Monday, students celebrated by reading out loud to their pets and stuffed animals.







Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

Josh Matteau, an English teacher at Middle Creek High School, showed off his pajamas for pajama day.



Students at at Green Magnet Elementary School showed spirit on superhero day.



RELATED: FREE EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES: Learning tools for kids at home due to COVID-19

At Panther Creek High School, participants celebrated March Madness Monday by wearing their favorite team jersey or shirt.





At Garner High School, participants celebrated Maniac Monday and Tik Tok Tuesday.





RELATED: Raleigh non-profit groups feed families shut in during COVID-19 pandemic

Though students must stay home until at least May 15, their school spirit is staying strong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwake countygarnerncapexcarycoronavirusgood newsteacherswake county schoolsstudents
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
LATEST: Montgomery Co. SRO dies from COVID-19: Randolph sheriff
The feel-good stories of the season for all 31 NHL teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Montgomery Co. SRO dies from COVID-19: Randolph sheriff
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Answers to your COVID-19 & stay-at-home order questions
6.5-magnitude earthquake rocks Idaho
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
Show More
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
Groups help feed families shut in during COVID-19
Rural hospitals facing issues much bigger than ventilators
Need help? Food stamps, other state benefits have never been higher
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
More TOP STORIES News