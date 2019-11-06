Teacher protests planned in Durham 100 days into school year

Teachers in Durham will hold a demonstration at several area schools Wednesday morning. In May, Durham teachers united with other state teachers to march in Raleigh.
State lawmakers haven't passed a budget 100 days into the school year and concerns still linger among those who work in education. Teachers say they haven't seen the progress they want in areas such as:
The protests will take place before the school day begins at Riverside High School, Hillside High School, Southwest Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School.
Teachers, parents and students are protesting outside of some Durham schools this morning—demanding action from state lawmakers. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sgvBFnEhSg— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 6, 2019