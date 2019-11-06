education

Teacher protests planned in Durham 100 days into school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One hundred days into the school year, many North Carolina teachers are still unhappy with the teaching environment in the state. That's why they're protesting again in hopes to catch the attention of state leaders.

Teachers in Durham will hold a demonstration at several area schools Wednesday morning. In May, Durham teachers united with other state teachers to march in Raleigh.

State lawmakers haven't passed a budget 100 days into the school year and concerns still linger among those who work in education. Teachers say they haven't seen the progress they want in areas such as:

  • Increased funding for libraries and school psychologists
  • Raises for support staff
  • Expanding Medicaid
  • Restoring health benefits for retired teachers
  • Restoring compensation for advanced degrees


    • The protests will take place before the school day begins at Riverside High School, Hillside High School, Southwest Elementary School and Lakewood Elementary School.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationdurhameducation
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    EDUCATION
    Univ. Wisconsin-Madison starts robot food delivery system
    Former UNC Board chairman Smith to step off board entirely
    Angry parents, mold concerns at soon-to-be-closed Fayetteville school
    New interim chancellor named at East Carolina
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes in Robeson County
    'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
    Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
    Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
    Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
    Save hundreds with these easy car care hacks
    Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
    Show More
    Small player shows big heart in 89-yard touchdown run
    CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
    What is DMT? The facts behind the dangerous drug in Wake Forest bust
    Durham family hopes for break in 17-year-old homicide case
    Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
    More TOP STORIES News