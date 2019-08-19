Teacher supply store gives Chapel Hill-Carrboro teachers $50K worth of school supplies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teachers with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District are getting a chance to stock up on supplies ahead of the first day of school.The 13th annual teacher supply store opens Monday at the American Legion Hall in Chapel Hill.More than 620 teachers will get a voucher worth $75. With that voucher they will be allowed to shop for supplies that they will need for their classrooms and students.The teacher supply store will provide $50,000 worth of school supplies to help teachers best serve students this year.