UNC-Chapel Hill pauses undergraduate classes until Wednesday to allow students to "catch their breath"

In less than a week on campus, students were moving out of dorms and going home after in-person classes were moved online just a week into the semester due to COVID-19 concerns.
University officials announced it would allow students "to move their belongings, catch their breath and make this transition in as equitable a way as possible." Classes will resume on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Also just in from @UNC. @KevinGuskiewicz and leadership deciding to “pause” undergraduate instruction this Monday and Tuesday to “give students time to move their belongings, catch their breath and make the transition in as equitable a way as possible.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MXWbhHU4TD— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 21, 2020
The university will also extend its deadline from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31 for undergraduate students to drop classes without receiving a "W" mark and have their tuition pro-rated accordingly.
"This extension will provide more time for students - particularly new students - to understand remote learning expectations and talk with their academic advisors about their course loads if needed," UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote.
Officials said, for faculty, the academic hours for the class meetings will be made up later in the semester.
As of Thursday evening, UNC-Chapel Hill health officials report 528 total COVID-19 cases on campus, up 91 from Wednesday. All of them were students.
