UNC Board of Trustees vote to remove names of Aycock, Daniels, Carr and Ruffin from campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina Board of Trustees voted 11-2 Wednesday to remove the names of Charles Aycock, Josephus Daniels, Thomas Ruffin Sr. and Julian Carr from campus buildings for their ties to white supremacy

In June, the board voted to lift a 16-year freeze on renaming school buildings.

The moratorium was put in place on May 28, 2015 following the change of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall.

In February, a group of professors petitioned UNC to end the ban on renaming campus buildings.

Aycock Hall will be referred to as Residence Hall 1, according to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

Ruffin Hall is named for Thomas Ruffin Sr. and will be temporarily named for Thomas Ruffin Jr., with all ties to Ruffin Sr. being removed from the building.

Josephus Daniels Student Stores will just be named Student Stores while the Carr Building will become the Student Affairs Building.

Carr was a supporter of the Ku Klux Klan. In 1913, he delivered a speech littered with racism during a dedication ceremony for Silent Sam, a Confederate monument recently removed from campus.

Charles Aycock was a former North Carolina Governor who ran on a campaign of white supremacy, which led to the disenfranchisement of the African American vote in the early 1900s.

Josephus Daniels was a former publisher of the News & Observer. He used the paper to promote white supremacy. Daniels and the News & Observer were cited in a government report as being directly involved with the Wilmington Massacre of 1898.

Thomas Ruffin Sr. was a 19th century North Carolina Supreme Court Justice who was a slave owner and supported the abuse of slaves in his rulings.

