UNC Board of Trustees votes to lift 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC Board of Trustees voted to lift the 16-year moratorium on the renaming of buildings, monuments and other memorials on campus.

The vote passed 11-2 Wednesday.

The moratorium was put in place in May 2015 following the change of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall.

Saunders Hall was named after UNC graduate and former trustee, William Saunders. That was in 1922, after he was investigated as a leader of the KKK.

In February 2020, dozens of people signed a professor-led petition to rename campus buildings that had names tied to racism.

In August 2018, Silent Sam was toppled by students and protesters on UNC's campus. The Confederate monument remains in the custody of the university but will not return to campus.

UNC said more information about the vote would be forthcoming.

