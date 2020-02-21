'It will not go back': Silent Sam once again belongs to UNC, but the Confederate monument will not return to campus

In a final order on Feb. 20, Judge Allen Baddour ruled that the Sons of Confederate Veterans must return Silent Sam to UNC within 45 days. Friday, Roper told ABC11's Ed Crump the statue would not end up back on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.
After the Board of Governors meeting today UNC System Interim President Bill Roper tells reporters asking what will happen with the Silent Sam statue, “It will not go back on campus.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Afnqi5oX2R— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) February 21, 2020
The renewed controversy comes after Baddour dissolved an agreement between the UNC System and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
The agreement, struck before Thanksgiving 2019, gave Silent Sam to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, set up a $2.5 million trust to pay for the monument's upkeep, and gave the group an additional $75,000 in exchange for a moratorium on the organization not waving Confederate flags on any UNC campus for the next five years.
Last week, Baddour ruled the settlement has no legal standing, thus dissolving the trust. At the time, lawyers from both parties said they would respect the judge's decision, though UNC attorneys said the ruling could mean that Silent Sam would legally have to go back up on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.
The statue, which went up in 1913 as a monument to the UNC students who fought and died in the Civil War, was toppled in August 2018 by students and protesters.
Sons of Confederate Veterans has also been ordered to list any expenses they paid with money in the now-dissolved trust in the next 10 days.