Judge overturns Silent Sam settlement between UNC, Sons of Confederate Veterans

BREAKING: Orange County judge tosses @UNC’s $2.5 million settlement with @SonsOfConfed, citing the group’s “lack of standing.” Latest ruling means #SilentSam will continue to make noise at the Chapel Hill campus & beyond. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics pic.twitter.com/ud7KC5L6Ec— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 12, 2020
The deal, struck without public knowledge before Thanksgiving 2019, gave Silent Sam to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, set up a $2.5 million trust to pay for things related to the monument, and forked over an additional $75,000 to the Confederate group in exchange for the group agreeing to not wave Confederate flags on any UNC campus during the next five years.
Judge Allen Baddour ruled Wednesday the settlement between the two groups does not have standing.
His ruling dissolves the $2.5 million trust. However, lawyers for Sons of Confederate Veterans said some of that money has already been used.
Before the ruling, lawyers for the UNC System said overturning the settlement could mean that Silent Sam will legally have to go back up on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus.
Silent Sam was a monument dedicated to the more than 1,000 UNC students who fought and died in the Civil War. It was given to UNC by the group Daughters of the Confederacy.
The statue went up in 1913, at a time when many Confederate groups and white supremacists were pushing to memorialize the South's efforts in the Civil War.
During the dedication of Silent Sam, speakers stood up praising the statue with racially-charged remarks--including Julian Carr who praised "horse-whipping a negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds," because she insulted a white woman on Franklin Street.
WATCH: Silent Sam's complex history
Students and protesters toppled Silent Sam in August 2018.