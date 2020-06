UNC Board of Trustees votes to lift 16-year moratorium on renaming campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC Board of Trustees voted to lift the 16-year moratorium on the renaming of buildings, monuments and other memorials on campus.The vote passed 11-2 Wednesday.The move is a step to have a "deeper dedication to reconciling that history with a contemporary commitment to full racial equality and inclusivity.""Today, we are sending a clear message to the Carolina Community that we will reconcile our past and create a future that reflects the inclusivity and equality that our nation and the world deserve and demand," according to a statement fromChancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Board of Trustees Chair Richard Stevens.The moratorium was put in place on May 28, 2015 following the change of Saunders Hall to Carolina Hall. Saunders Hall was named after UNC graduate and former trustee, William Saunders. That was in 1922, after he was investigated as a leader of the KKK.In February 2020, dozens of people signed a professor-led petition to rename campus buildings that had names tied to racism. In August 2018, Silent Sam was toppled by students and protesters on UNC's campus. The Confederate monument remains in the custody of the university but will not return to campus. UNC said the board anticipates discussing the next steps in a July meeting.It has often been said that the history of our University mirrors that of our nation. Just as the United States has tried to come to grips with the many realities of white supremacy and racism, our campus has struggled for decades with our own history that includes much of the same.