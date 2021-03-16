Wake County Schools to consider options for middle and high schoolers

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System board is expected to discuss options for students in sixth through 12th grades during Tuesday's work session and board meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
A district spokesperson said one option could be returning the students to Plan A -- full in-person learning. Currently, students in grades 6-12 are in the classroom in cohorts. They rotate with the cohorts and learn in person for one week at a time and virtually for two weeks at a time.
The district's discussion comes after last week's compromise legislation by Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders to get more students back for daily, in-person instruction.
Brian Groesser, who has three children who go to Wake County schools, started a petition online, asking for Plan A for all middle and high schoolers by April 7. At least 1,000 people have signed the petition since it was created one day ago.
"By looking at April 7, it allows for teachers who have been vaccinated or at least had the opportunity to be vaccinated, as of Feb. 23," Groesser said. "It allows for them a period of six to eight weeks almost to get their vaccine, right, and at least half, the first shot, if not have both shots, by that point, so the vaccine issue that had been raised, that is much alleviated if we are back by April 7, and it gives us three weeks to prepare. We're not asking to start tomorrow."
Two of Groesser's children are in grades between 6 and 12. He also planned a rally to reopen schools near the state Capitol on Saturday.
"Enough is enough," Groesser said. "Get the schools open for these kids. Get it started April 7. That's the date. You know I'm not going to compromise on that one, April 7. We need them in for a full quarter of learning and I don't think that's that much to ask."
No vote is expected to be made this evening.
ABC11 will keep you updated on this developing story.
