Gov. Roy Cooper to join NC Republicans to make school reopening announcement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Republicans and Democrats will come together Wednesday morning to announce an agreement on reopening schools.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate Leader Phil Berger, Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, House Speaker Tim Moore and House Minority Leader Robert Reives will all be together for a joint press conference at 11 a.m.

This comes as school districts across the state have started allowing more students into classrooms.

Republicans passed Senate Bill 37 in February. That bill was designed to force all school districts to at least offer in-person classes to all students in kindergarten through 12th-grade.

The announcement will take place at Bicentennial Plaza, in Raleigh. You can watch it live in the above video player.

Gov. Cooper vetoed that bill on February 26. An attempt to override that veto failed on March 1.
