NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke, Elon, Wake Tech: Universities take precautions amid Coronavirus pandemic

Some universities are recommending students avoid traveling to areas experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.
The CDC has requested students and staff who travel to level 2 and level 3 countries to self-quarantine for 14 after they return from the trip.
Campbell University announced it will be cancelling classes for students on Friday, March 13. Starting on March 16, all on-campus classes will begin online and are expected to resume with in-person classes on Monday, April 6.
On Thursday, Wake Tech said they will suspend all on-campus courses to an online format from March 15 to April 5. The Transition period covers Spring Break and the two weeks following the break. Despite the cancellations, Wake Tech will be open with limited services.
We will continue to post updates on our Coronavirus Response page https://t.co/X6WfNW327l, and will send @wtccstudents and employees email and text updates as warranted.— Wake Tech (@waketechcc) March 12, 2020
On Wednesday, all UNC System institutions will transition from in-person classes to alternative course delivery no later than March 20. Alternate course delivery will start March 23 and last indefinitely.
UNC-Chapel Hill will extend their spring break through Sunday, March 22. Remote instruction begins the week of March 23. The campus will remain open and operational. Campus events for more than 50 attendees are canceled immediately.
UNC-Chapel Hill has since expanded its cancellation of Spring 2020 study abroad programs to Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.
NC State classes are canceled for the next week and will transition to online courses where possible. Those classes will resume on March 23.
Elon University announced Wednesday that undergraduate courses will transition from classroom instruction to online learning mode for the two weeks following Spring Break.
Undergraduate students are encouraged to remain at home during the 2 weeks following Spring Break. Students will continue their classes online beginning March 23 as directed by their faculty members.
As of Tuesday, Duke University is suspending on campus classes until March 23 and will extend spring break until March 22.
Duke is suspending all Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes until May 15, 2020.
It has addressed travel, quarantine and other issues. The Duke Kunshan campus went entirely online a few weeks ago. If/when any changes to classes or schedules are made on campus here, they will be distributed to the entire Duke community, to ensure accurate and timely information. They will also be posted on the coronavirus site immediately.
Fayetteville State University: The University has in place a Pandemic Team who is responsible for monitoring the coronavirus and coordinating the University's response. We have set up a website to provide students, faculty and staff with the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus and precautions they should be taking. We are also working closely with local and state officials and the UNC System.
As the threat widens, all universities are extending health services to students. These measures are an effort to maintain healthy campuses across the UNC System.
COVID-19 Cases Related to North Carolina:
- Wake County man who traveled through RDU on Feb. 22 tested postive for COVID-19.
- Chatham County man tests positive for coronavirus after visiting Italy.
- 5 Wake County residents test positive for coronavirus after attending Biogen conference
- 1 Indiana patient who tested positive traveled through Wake and Durham counties while symptomatic