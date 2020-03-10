Duke University moves classes online, extends spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Effective immediately, all Duke-sponsored events with expected attendance of greater than 50 will be canceled, postponed or virtualized



DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University announced Tuesday all classes will switch to an online platform starting March 23.Duke-sponsored events will be canceled or postponed through April 20, officials said."All undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who are currently out of town for Spring Break should NOT return to the Duke campus if at all possible," said Duke President Vincent Price in a letter to the university community. "We know there are undergraduate students who are on campus at the moment or who will need access to campus housing this week because of a variety of circumstances. Those students who need to return to campus, even briefly, must register with Student Affairs in advance so we can support a limited on-campus population. Students who do remain in campus housing or in the Durham area should be aware that access to many facilities and services - including dining, recreation and libraries - will be limited."Spring break has been extended to March 22. Students are encouraged to stay home after spring break."Duke is committed to maintaining our daily operations, completing the semester, and ensuring that all students can fulfill their academic requirements as planned. We will, however, institute a series of social distancing practices to protect the health and continuity of our community," said Price. This is an unprecedented challenge for our university community, but we are very well prepared to meet it. The same innovative spirit that has driven a century of Duke discoveries will allow our faculty, staff and students to adapt to new teaching and learning experiences; the same commitment to service and courage demonstrated by Duke Health providers and staff every day will likewise carry us through these trying circumstances.The featured video is from a previous update.