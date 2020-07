Wake Schools board chair 'strongly considering' online learning for upcoming school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 that he is 'strongly considering' Plan C outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper for the 2020-21 school year. Plan C, as outlined by Cooper means remote instruction only.Neighboring school systems such as Durham and Orange counties as well as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City have made the decision to proceed with Plan C.As of Thursday night, nearly a quarter of the entire public school system, more than 38,000, enrolled in Wake County's online instructional program , according to school officials.The Virtual Academy opened for registration last Friday and will remain open until July 20.Wake County school officials held an hour-long FAQ presentation about the Virtual Academy for students.