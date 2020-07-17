Carolina Comeback

Wake Schools board chair 'strongly considering' online learning for upcoming school year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School Board Chairman Keith Sutton told ABC11 that he is 'strongly considering' Plan C outlined by Gov. Roy Cooper for the 2020-21 school year. Plan C, as outlined by Cooper means remote instruction only.

Neighboring school systems such as Durham and Orange counties as well as Chapel Hill-Carrboro City have made the decision to proceed with Plan C.

As of Thursday night, nearly a quarter of the entire public school system, more than 38,000, enrolled in Wake County's online instructional program, according to school officials.


The Virtual Academy opened for registration last Friday and will remain open until July 20.

Wake County school officials held an hour-long FAQ presentation about the Virtual Academy for students.

