Wake County Public Schools to reopen under 'moderate' social distancing guidelines, sources say

The Plan B option means students would undergo moderate social distancing when the school year resumes, according to the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit.
"We need to do everything within our collective power so that our children can return to in-person instruction," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in a Wednesday press release. "We can do that with the scientifically proven protective measures in the StrongSchoolsNC guidance and all of us practicing the 3 W's."
The source said parents and students should not expect a decision to be made during Thursday's school board meeting. School leaders will hear from staff on their options for what a Plan B will look like for Wake County schools. This will also include, as mentioned previously and referenced in the toolkit, limiting students inside the classroom and in transportation vehicles.
As of now, school leaders aren't quite sure what that will look like. However, they do say it would equate to 50-square-feet per child.
"There's no such thing as average," the source said when asked to quantify how many students will be riding on school buses or learning in classrooms.
"It's just trying to know what we're going to do going forward so we can plan for it," said Wake County mom Julia Findley. Her daughter will be entering the sixth grade next year and her son is advancing to third grade.
"I think my kids need to be around other kids," Findley said. She considers her approach at the moment to be "cautiously optimistic", yet is also not in favor of 100% virtual learning. "I also care about the teachers and the other people that work there," she added. I don't want to be responsible for the silent spreaders because it's convenient for all the students to be back together."
The source confirmed school leaders are weighing input from the community, other staff, the CDC, and Governor Roy Cooper.
"Good decisions take time," the source tells ABC11.
They would not say if WCPSS leaders would be voting on the staff-presented options at the July 7 meeting.
"The last thing you want to do is go back to school and realize 'oh kids can get sick and it's more transmissible than we thought', Findley said.