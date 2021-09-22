Surfing meets flying with eFoiling

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- EFoiling is the latest trend in watersports that gives the feeling of effortlessly flying over water. Plus, our friend at ABC, Becky Worley, turned us on to how you can eFoil on the Bay!
"This experience is kind of like surfing meets motorcycle riding, and then there's the flying component," explained Worley.
An eFoil surfboard has an electric propeller above the wing of the hydrofoil making for an effortless surfing experience -- no waves necessary.
"You just hop on the board and press the on button and give it more speed," described co-founder of BayFoils, Danilo Bonilla. "With very little experience, and very little time, you'll be up and going. Kind of like flying over water."
Because eFoiling feels like you're gliding through the air, many describe the experience as the closest thing to flying without stepping foot on a plane.
"It's scary to start with, and then exhilarating. It's unlike anything I've ever done," expressed Worley. "This is a combination of that glide feeling you get when you surf with immediate access to it because it's motorized."
Located in Alameda, BayFoils is dedicated to the new sport of foiling, teaching the basics of how to ride a foil board using Fliteboard efoils.
For more information, visit here.
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News