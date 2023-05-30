Highly touted point guard joining UNC Basketball 1 year earlier than expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina men's basketball team added a critical new player to their lineup for the upcoming season.

Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who was planning to join the team as part of the 2024 recruiting class, announced on social media that he would reclassify and join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season.

ESPN recruiting rankings had Cadeau ranked as the 10th best player in the country for the 2024 class.

Tar Heel fans have been extremely excited about Cadeau's potential in Carolina Blue. Experts say he's a gifted passer and floor general, something very valuable for the type of offense UNC typically runs.

Cadeau will join a Tar Heel team coming off a disappointing season where they began the year as the top ranked team in the country but fell so far that they did not even qualify for the NCAA tournament.

UNC will return stars RJ Davis and Armando Bacot and add four transfers to the team after seeing several players transfer out of the program, including Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles and Tyler Nickel.