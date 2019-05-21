water rescue

Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A swimmer who was pulled from rough water at Emerald Isle has died, according to family members.

Robert Patterson Jr.'s family confirmed his passing Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC affiliate WCTI,

See also: Surfers pull 4 struggling swimmers to shore at Emerald Isle

Patterson, 48, was one of four swimmers pulled ashore by surfers near the Bogue Inlet Pier on Sunday.

Two of the swimmers were fine, one was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but Patterson had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Related: Seven drownings reported so far this season

The beach was flying yellow flags on Sunday afternoon, indicating dangerous currents or high surf.

You can click here to see tips on surviving a rip current.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeacheswater rescueswimmingrip current
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
UNC-Chapel Hill student dies after being pulled from Eno River
Surfers rescue four swimmers from rough waters at Emerald Isle
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner with squeaky floor turns to Troubleshooter for help
Mom, 11-year-old daughter dead after head-on collision in Harnett County
Homeless teen becomes valedictorian, earns $3M in scholarships
Unarmed security guard shot, killed in alley near Durham parking deck
Baby cut from teen mother's womb opens eyes for the first time
Experiment looks at effects of Fortnite on kid's brain
2 charged in Fayetteville double shooting
Show More
Snake blamed for Fayetteville power outage
Children as young as six learn to shoot at Charlotte-area gun range
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
Meet Karli, new 'Sesame Street' character in foster care
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
More TOP STORIES News