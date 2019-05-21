Emerald Isle swimmer dies after being caught in rough water

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A swimmer who was pulled from rough water at Emerald Isle has died, according to family members.
Robert Patterson Jr.'s family confirmed his passing Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC affiliate WCTI,
Patterson, 48, was one of four swimmers pulled ashore by surfers near the Bogue Inlet Pier on Sunday.
Two of the swimmers were fine, one was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but Patterson had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The beach was flying yellow flags on Sunday afternoon, indicating dangerous currents or high surf.
