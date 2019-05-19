water rescue

Surfers rescue four swimmers from rough waters at Emerald Isle

Generic image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four swimmers were pulled in from rough waters at Emerald Isle on Sunday, officials say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near the Bogue Inlet Pier.

Authorities received a call for swimmers in distress, but by the time they got the scene, the four people had been pulled ashore by surfers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials say a 48-year-old man was in critical condition after the incident and was sent to a nearby hospital. Additionally, CPR was performed on one of the men involved and he was sent to the hospital.

The beach was flying yellow flags on Sunday afternoon, indicating dangerous currents or high surf.

The current conditions of all of the people involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

You can click here to see tips on surviving a rip current.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeacheswater rescueswimmingrip current
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
Man pulled from Eno River after report of possible drowning
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Raleigh man dies after car crashes into Raleigh lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shot armed man near Raleigh apartment
Raleigh police charge 79-year-old man in child sex case
Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting arrested in Wilmington
Robber disarms police officer and holds her at gunpoint: Video
Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
Feeling like summer: Temps near 90 today
Legendary food icon 'Mama Dip' remembered, celebrated in Carrboro
Show More
Got to Be NC Festival, Bloomfest and other things to do this weekend
Ford recalls 270,000 cars that could roll away on their own
1 injured after car goes down embankment in Durham
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion
More TOP STORIES News