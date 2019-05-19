Surfers rescue four swimmers from rough waters at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four swimmers were pulled in from rough waters at Emerald Isle on Sunday, officials say.It happened just before 2 p.m. near the Bogue Inlet Pier.Authorities received a call for swimmers in distress, but by the time they got the scene, the four people had been pulled ashore by surfers.Officials say a 48-year-old man was in critical condition after the incident and was sent to a nearby hospital. Additionally, CPR was performed on one of the men involved and he was sent to the hospital.The beach was flying yellow flags on Sunday afternoon, indicating dangerous currents or high surf.The current conditions of all of the people involved have not been released.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.