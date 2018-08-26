Emergency C-section for pregnant California woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver

By
PORTERVILLE --
A woman had to undergo an emergency C-section Saturday because of complications she suffered as a victim in a drunk driving crash.

Porterville police arrested 27-year-old Carlos Ortiz after they found out his blood alcohol content was 0.17 -- more than twice the legal limit -- when he ran a stop sign at Morton and York and crashed into another car, where the pregnant woman was a passenger.


Police say Ortiz also had a suspended license because of a prior DUI. He's in jail Sunday morning with a $100,000 bond.

Officers say the mother and child should make a full recovery. Her husband also suffered injuries in the crash and doctors are treating him at a different hospital.
