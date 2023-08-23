Airplane leaking fuel diverted to RDU for emergency landing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emergency landing is happening at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after an airplane started leaking fuel in mid-flight.

The airplane is a passenger flight with American Airlines (flight 1787).

The airplane is a Boeing 737. It departed from Washington D.C. around 8:15 a.m. for Orlando. The airplane has been diverted and will land at RDU before 10 a.m.

The flight in question is American Airlines 1787. It has 166 people on board the airplane.

ABC11 has crews on the way to the scene.