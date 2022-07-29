1 hospitalized, 1 missing after twin-engine plane makes emergency landing at RDU

A twin-engine turboprop aircraft made an emergency landing Friday at RDU after reported landing gear issues.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A twin-engine turboprop aircraft made an emergency landing Friday at RDU after reported landing gear issues.

The CASA C-212 Aviocar, made in Spain in 1983 landed on Runway 5R-23L and veered into the grass.

RDU first responders confirmed that the pilot on board was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries.

Another pilot reportedly jumped out of the plane toward a body of water near West Lake Middle School in Apex before the landing attempt. There was no immediate word on their condition and authorities were reportedly searching for that person.

The airfield was temporarily closed until the scene was secured, RDU officials said.

Runway 5L-23R has reopened while runway 5R-23L will remain closed until further notice.

At least one American Airlines flight (Flight 2693) from Dallas was diverted.. Others had delayed landings as a result of the incident.

The plane is owned by Spore LTD LLC in Colorado Springs and took off from Raeford.