Struggling emotionally? How to ask for help; Mental Wellness with MindPath

Resources
Provider Bio
Akhila Takkallapalli, PA-C
After working in multiple specialties of medicine, Akhila came back to outpatient psychiatry after realizing that mental health is the missing link in patients' attainment of true wellbeing. She believes there is a crucial need now, more than ever, for medical providers to emphasize the importance of caring for one's emotional and spiritual self just as much as the physical. She feels fortunate to serve people in times of need and to be a reminding force of who they can become. Using evidence-based medicine and holistic approaches to mindcare, Ms. Takkallapalli offers her patients compassion and respect as she identifies how to attain the best results for the patient. In addition to her devotion to mindcare, Akhila also performs and teaches classical Indian dance, a practice that has afforded her lessons of discipline, perseverance, and insight into the human condition that continually strengthens her work as a provider. Ms. Takkallapalli provides medication management for a diverse range of mindcare needs.
About Sharon Thomas, MS, LCMHC
Ms. Thomas believes that every individual is a unique and complex being. She prioritizes open, honest communication and encourages her clients to fully share their narratives as the foundation for creating a collaborative relationship. As a clinician, her goal is to provide competent care to everyone she has the privilege to serve. Sharon draws on a variety of mindcare modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Trauma-Focused CBT, Cognitive Processing Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing with a Person-Centered/Trauma-Informed approach. She is inspired by Dr. Maya Angelou's statement that, "People will forget what you've said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." As a provider, Ms. Thomas works to embody this truth by creating a collaborative counselor/client relationship in defining expected outcomes and engaging in treatment planning to realistically meet those goals. Sharon's desire is to be a good steward of the opportunities, knowledge, resources, and perspectives gifted to her in this life, and she is excited to share them with others. She also speaks AAVE.