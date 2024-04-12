ABC 11 Together highlights good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help

DURHAM, N.C. -- Urban Ministries of Durham has been working in the community for four decades to end homelessness and fight poverty by offering food, shelter, and a future to neighbors in need.

On Friday, April 19th the non-profit organization is hold its annual fundraiser. The Empty Bowls Elevated Auction Gala and Dinner will be held at the Washington Duke Inn.

The celebration is being emceed by ABC11's ownDejuan Hoggard.

