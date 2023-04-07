Downtown Spring Hope doesn't look like the next Burbank or Universal City. But it's mayor, Kyle Pritchard, says big things are on the way soon.

Lights, cameras, action! New film studio has big hopes, bringing jobs to Nash County

"The job number is incalculable at this point, but it will be huge," said Pritchard.

He's referring to the construction of a new, Hollywood-type movie studio just outside downtown Spring Hope. Once completed, the complex will be 170,000 square feet and be spread over six production stages and 200 acres of land.

The new company, called Ascent Studios, plans to start their first film soon -- with hopes to have the Spring Hope project completed by the end of the year.

Hollywood-type movie studio going up just outside downtown Spring Hope, NC. (Photo: Ascent Studios)

It's led by Spring Hope resident Devin Keaton, and filmmaker Rob Rippberger.

"We spent a couple of days just in Spring Hope, thinking up possibilities, and looking at different locations," said Rippberger. "And we realized that really in and around Raleigh there's not a major studio. Not yet."

Pritchard, who's lobbying for the passage of new legislation that would make poorer, more rural counties attractive for film studio development, says Spring Hope is the leader of the pack in this part of the state.

"We are paving the way, in Spring Hope, with Ascent Studios, and House Bill 301, to open up Hollywood and the film industry to other counties who want to join in," he said.

Residents in the town of 1500 say they're excited about the investment in their community.

"I think it's fantastic," said Terri Griffin. "Spring Hope needs something like that. Spring Hope is a sweet town, it's a wonderful town but we need something like that. I think it's great."