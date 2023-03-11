Filming for Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas' is now underway at the homestead in Asheville.

TV, movie and streaming productions booming in NC, bringing millions into the state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The entertainment industry brought in more than $258 million from productions in the Tar Heel state in 2022.

That is the sixth highest year-end total since 2000, when the state started offering incentives to support the state's film industry, according to NC Department of Commerce.

Is North Carolina becoming Hollywood South?

"North Carolina continues to attract great film, television, and streaming projects that bring good jobs to our state," said Governor Roy Cooper.

"Last year, these projects helped create 16,000 job opportunities, including 3,000 crew and talent positions for our state's highly skilled production workforce."

In 2022, 74 film, television and streaming projects had production-related activities in all eight of the state's prosperity zones.

Five productions are currently underway in 2023. These projects are estimated to generate direct in-state spending of more than $98.5 million while creating more than 9,700 jobs the department claims.

One of those productions includes Hallmark's "A Biltmore Christmas" which is filming in the NC mountains.

The new movie will air later this year during Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" lineup.

