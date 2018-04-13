16 horror movies filmed in the Triangle, North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA --Happy Friday the 13th!
Until movies where the setting occurred in North Carolina like The Descent, Carrie, Pumpkinhead, The Boneyard, and a few others, these 16 movies were actually filmed in the state!
This list originally appeared on WGHP's website.
Cabin Fever (2002)
Cabin Fever follows a group of college students vacationing in a cabin in the woods. They begin to fall victim to a flesh-eating virus.
It was filmed in locations including High Point, Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, and Mocksville.
The Conjuring (2013)
"The Conjuring" is about two paranormal investigators who work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.
The movie was filmed in Wilmington.
The Disappointments Room (2015)
"The Disappointments Room" is about a family that moves into a haunted house out in the country.
The movie is currently being filmed in Greensboro.
Evil Dead 2
Bruce Campbell battles the dead with the help of a "groovy" chainsaw while being held up in a cabin in the woods.
The cult classic was filmed in Wilmington and Wadesboro.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
A group of teenagers is haunted a year after hitting a stranger with their car and dumping the body in a river.
It was filmed in Durham, Burgaw, and Southport.
The Crow (1994)
A man brutally murdered comes back to life to avenge his and his fiancée's deaths.
It was filmed in Wilmington
Hannibal (2001)
Hannibal is a sequel to 1991's Silence of the Lambs and has Anthony Hopkins return to his iconic role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter.
It was filmed in Asheville.
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1993)
The third movie in the Hellraiser series and was filmed in Guilford County and Winston-Salem.
Silver Bullet (1985)
The werewolf movie was based on a Stephen King story and was filmed in Wilmington and Burgaw.
Cat's Eye (1985)
Cat's Eye is another 1980s horror movie based on Stephen King's work.
It features three short stories, including one that involves a troll living in a young Drew Barrymore's bedroom. It was filmed in Wilmington.
Dark Awakening (2015)
Filmed in Alamance County.
Firestarter (1984)
Filmed in Winnabow, Lake Lure, Carvers Creek, Chimney Rock, and Wilmington.
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)
Filmed in Randolph County.
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
Filmed in Wilmington.
The Exorcist III (1990)
Filmed in Wilmington.
April Fool's Day" (2008)
Filmed in Charlotte and Monroe.