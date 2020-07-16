Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Parmalee concert to be shown at select North Carolina drive-in locations

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Parmalee will be performing in a drive-in movie theater concert that will be shown in parts of North Carolina this month.
The first concert in the Encore Drive-In Nights series will happen on July 25. The series allows concert lovers to enjoy performances by their favorite musicians from the safety of their cars at local theaters across the country.
The concert can be viewed at five North Carolina drive-in locations in Concord, Winston Salem, Albemarle, Eden and Kings Mountain on July 25 at 9 p.m.
"The all-new, one-night-only concert feature was filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America. From the safety of your vehicle, you get a night out to enjoy a cinematic concert experience under the summer sky," organizers said in a news release.
Parmalee, a platinum-selling band that started in Eastern North Carolina, will open for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani andTrace Adkins.
For a list of venues that will host the event, check here.
Tickets will run you $114.99 per vehicle (up to six people), according to the concert's website.
