Arts & Entertainment

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Parmalee concert to be shown at select North Carolina drive-in locations

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Parmalee will be performing in a drive-in movie theater concert that will be shown in parts of North Carolina this month.

The first concert in the Encore Drive-In Nights series will happen on July 25. The series allows concert lovers to enjoy performances by their favorite musicians from the safety of their cars at local theaters across the country.

The concert can be viewed at five North Carolina drive-in locations in Concord, Winston Salem, Albemarle, Eden and Kings Mountain on July 25 at 9 p.m.

"The all-new, one-night-only concert feature was filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America. From the safety of your vehicle, you get a night out to enjoy a cinematic concert experience under the summer sky," organizers said in a news release.

RELATED: Live concerts and COVID-19: What does the future hold?

Parmalee, a platinum-selling band that started in Eastern North Carolina, will open for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani andTrace Adkins.

For a list of venues that will host the event, check here.

Tickets will run you $114.99 per vehicle (up to six people), according to the concert's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentncconcertmusicnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say
LATEST: Durham, Orange schools talk 2020-2021 plans
Wake parents of students with special needs debate reopening plan
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special Jeopardy! episodes
'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
Triple match day part of record-breaking year for NC food bank
Fayetteville bowling alley among dozens closing, again
Show More
WCPSS answers your reopening plan questions
Confederate flag seen at NASCAR race with more than 20K fans
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Iconic NC barbecue joint reopens after 2019 closure
Gym owners anxious over Phase 2 reopening extension
More TOP STORIES News