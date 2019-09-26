CMA Awards 2019 Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a trip to watch the awards, live!

"Enter for your chance to win ABC11's Trip to the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards Sweepstakes in Nashville.
The contest runs September 30, 2019 - October 6, 2019 at 11:59pm!
How to Enter:
Visit https://sweepstakes.abc11.com/TbfYuZs, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.
Prizes:
- 2 Tickets to "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" ceremony and broadcast (Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Nashville)
- Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons from a major airport nearest to winner's residence and Nashville, TN (exact airline and travel route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);
- Double-occupancy hotel accommodations (i.e., one (1) hotel room with a maximum occupancy of two (2) persons) at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (www.gaylordopryland.com) for two (2) nights (check-in: 11/12/19, check-out: 11/14/19), including the following:
- Daily complimentary breakfast
- Round-trip shuttle transportation to the awards ceremony
- Designated staff to book and confirm travel arrangements
- Airport meet and greet by a Gaylord representative and roundtrip transportation to/from airport and hotel
- Daily resort access, including wired and wireless high-speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; fitness center; designated complimentary in-room beverages; daily newspaper, and more
- In-house concierge and designated escort to CMA Awards group events
- Two tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
- A minimum of one commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with a collectible autographed by a country music artist (subject to availability).
Sweepstakes Information:
Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page the week after the sweepstakes ends on October 6, 2019.
View official rules.
CMA AWARDS
