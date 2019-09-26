CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2019 Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win a trip to watch the awards, live!

CMA Awards 2019 Sweepstakes

"Enter for your chance to win ABC11's Trip to the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards Sweepstakes in Nashville.
The contest runs September 30, 2019 - October 6, 2019 at 11:59pm!
How to Enter:

Visit https://sweepstakes.abc11.com/TbfYuZs, verify you are an adult, check the "I accept the terms and conditions" box, and then click to submit.


Prizes:
- 2 Tickets to "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" ceremony and broadcast (Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Nashville)
- Roundtrip economy-class airfare for two (2) persons from a major airport nearest to winner's residence and Nashville, TN (exact airline and travel route to be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion);
- Double-occupancy hotel accommodations (i.e., one (1) hotel room with a maximum occupancy of two (2) persons) at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (www.gaylordopryland.com) for two (2) nights (check-in: 11/12/19, check-out: 11/14/19), including the following:

- Daily complimentary breakfast
- Round-trip shuttle transportation to the awards ceremony
- Designated staff to book and confirm travel arrangements
- Airport meet and greet by a Gaylord representative and roundtrip transportation to/from airport and hotel
- Daily resort access, including wired and wireless high-speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; fitness center; designated complimentary in-room beverages; daily newspaper, and more
- In-house concierge and designated escort to CMA Awards group events

- Two tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
- A minimum of one commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with a collectible autographed by a country music artist (subject to availability).


Sweepstakes Information:
Winners will be notified, and then announced on this page the week after the sweepstakes ends on October 6, 2019.
View official rules.
