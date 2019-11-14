country music awards

CMA names Jenee Fleenor first female musician of the year

Jenee Fleenor, left, and Blake Shelton perform "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor made history Wednesday night as the first woman to win the CMA Award for musician of the year.



According to her official Grand Ole Opry biography, the Arkansas native has been honored as the CMA Touring Musician of the Year in 2015 and was a 2019 Music Row Album All-Star Winner. She has toured with Steven Tyler, Martina McBride, Terri Clark and Don Williams and is currently a member of Blake Shelton's band.

Fleenor has written music for Shelton, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson, Kathy Mattea and Del McCoury and has also performed as a singer.

On Wednesday evening, Fleenor played alongside Shelton during the CMA Awards telecast as he performed his hit song "God's Country."

Steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarist Mac McAnally, banjo/guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy and guitarist Derek Wells were also nominated for musician of the year.

