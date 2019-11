CMA names Jenee Fleenor first female musician of the year

Congratulations to Jenee Fleenor (@JeneeMusic) for winning #CMAawards Musician of the Year - the FIRST woman to EVER win in this category! See other winners revealed LIVE on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jpUJ6Rguw8 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 14, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor made history Wednesday night as the first woman to win the CMA Award for musician of the year.According to her official Grand Ole Opry biography , the Arkansas native has been honored as the CMA Touring Musician of the Year in 2015 and was a 2019 Music Row Album All-Star Winner. She has toured with Steven Tyler, Martina McBride, Terri Clark and Don Williams and is currently a member of Blake Shelton's band.Fleenor has written music for Shelton, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Gretchen Wilson, Kathy Mattea and Del McCoury and has also performed as a singer.On Wednesday evening, Fleenor played alongside Shelton during the CMA Awards telecast as he performed his hit song "God's Country."Steel guitarist Paul Franklin, guitarist Mac McAnally, banjo/guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy and guitarist Derek Wells were also nominated for musician of the year.