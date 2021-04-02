Arts & Entertainment

Colin Firth tapped to play Michael Peterson in HBO Max adaptation of 'The Staircase'

EMBED <>More Videos

Colin Firth tapped to play Michael Peterson in HBO Max series

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new lead actor is now on board to play Michael Peterson in a limited series on the small screen.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that Colin Firth will play the infamous Durham author in a new project. The project is said to be an adaptation of the Netflix documentary series "The Staircase."


Harrison Ford was previously named as the star who would play Peterson. However, Peterson himself tells the News & Observer he thinks Firth "is a better fit since Harrison Ford is older than I am and would be playing a man twenty years younger during the trial."

The project will premiere on HBO Max, although a release date has not been set.

Beyond the Staircase: The Michael Peterson Trial


Peterson's wife Kathleen was found at the bottom of a staircase in the couple's Durham home in 2001. Peterson was found guilty of her murder in 2003. He was later granted a new trial, where he accepted an Alford plea and was released from prison in 2017.

Peterson has been living in Durham since his release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhammichael petersonmurdertelevisionhbo
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
'No longer feel I am the right man for the job': UNC coach Williams retires
Arrest made in Lumberton road rage shooting that killed mom of 6
Amtrak proposes new train routes in North Carolina
Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens
Businesses rejoice as Fayetteville Woodpeckers prepare to make return
'An amazing coach to cover:' Armstrong reflects on Williams' legacy
Show More
Homebound patients struggle for access to COVID-19 vaccine
No April Fool's joke: Sports world reacts to Williams' retirement
LATEST: Summer learning bill passes House, Senate
Greenville boy dies after accidentally shooting self with gun
NCCU's LeVelle Moton on Roy Williams: 'He was a trailblazer'
More TOP STORIES News