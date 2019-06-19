Drive Shack: A look inside the 65,000-square-foot interactive driving range complex in Raleigh

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5353742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drive Shack plans to open in late August or early September.

It’s a more than 260-yard drive to the sign. How far can you hit it? #DriveShack #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kDHfY3hcCu — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) June 19, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tucked away between a bed of trees of NC-54 and I-40 sits Drive Shack. The 65,000-square-foot complex is an interactive driving range that mixes traditional golf swings with augmented reality."Most of the people that come visit us aren't golfers," said Dan Godfrey, General Manager of the Raleigh location. "It'll be something unique for the area. I don't think they've seen anything quite like this yet."Guests will get their shot at the driving range where per-hour bay rentals will cost between $30-$50 depending on the time of day.Other options include ordering a beverage from one of the facility's three bars, grabbing a bite to eat at the restaurant, or enjoying a game of cornhole. In addition, Godfrey highlighted events that will include live music and a monthly comedy night featuring national headliners."An executive chef that's going to handle all the local cuisine...and food and beverage managers that are handling the craft beer. We're going to be heavy in the local," Godfrey said.The driving range itself is over 260 yards long and consists of several targets where guests can test their luck in scoring points.Having scouted the area out for a while, Raleigh will be the company's second location. Currently, the only open Drive Shack is in Orlando."The lights, the action, the sound -- it's going to be a great time," Godfrey said.Drive Shack plans to open in late August or early September.