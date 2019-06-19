Arts & Entertainment

Drive Shack: A look inside the 65,000-square-foot interactive driving range complex in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tucked away between a bed of trees of NC-54 and I-40 sits Drive Shack. The 65,000-square-foot complex is an interactive driving range that mixes traditional golf swings with augmented reality.

"Most of the people that come visit us aren't golfers," said Dan Godfrey, General Manager of the Raleigh location. "It'll be something unique for the area. I don't think they've seen anything quite like this yet."

EMBED More News Videos

Drive Shack plans to open in late August or early September.



Guests will get their shot at the driving range where per-hour bay rentals will cost between $30-$50 depending on the time of day.

Other options include ordering a beverage from one of the facility's three bars, grabbing a bite to eat at the restaurant, or enjoying a game of cornhole. In addition, Godfrey highlighted events that will include live music and a monthly comedy night featuring national headliners.

WATCH: Take a virtual tour


"An executive chef that's going to handle all the local cuisine...and food and beverage managers that are handling the craft beer. We're going to be heavy in the local," Godfrey said.

The driving range itself is over 260 yards long and consists of several targets where guests can test their luck in scoring points.



Having scouted the area out for a while, Raleigh will be the company's second location. Currently, the only open Drive Shack is in Orlando.

"The lights, the action, the sound -- it's going to be a great time," Godfrey said.

Drive Shack plans to open in late August or early September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighbusinessgolfrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building, 4 people injured
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back
Change in poverty rule could force 'working poor' out of programs
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
Show More
'Just unbelievable:' 2 jailed in $100 robbery, death of Garner cab driver
2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
Body of retired UNC professor found in Hudson River
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
More TOP STORIES News