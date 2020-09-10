Carolina Comeback

Fayetteville's Gilbert Theater planning for Phase 3 reopening

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Gilbert Theater in Fayetteville is making plans for opening night after a long shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be ready to open their doors again October 2 if the governor decides to move the state into Phase 3 of reopening.

The cast and crew are working overtime to make sure they're ready to reopen the moment they get the green light.

Rehearsals complete with masks and social distancing have resumed. There are also plans to reduce crowds in the theater to ensure room for social distancing. Artistic director Lawrence Carlisle said the show must go on.



"I would like to put on the shows I picked in my first season as artistic director, and I hope to have live performances because I know people miss it and they miss doing it and seeing stuff live. There is only so much Netflix right," Carlisle said.

If Phase 3 is pushed back, the theater plans to hold a virtual performances for those who have tickets.
