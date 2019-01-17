Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

Gladys Knight has signed on to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.The 74-year-old singing legend is an Atlanta native who says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown.Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner.Gladys Knight and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Their song "Midnight Train to Georgia" was a No. 1 hit in 1973.Maroon 5, Big Boi from Atlanta-based rap group Outkast, and Travis Scott will all perform during the halftime show. Super Bowl LIII takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.