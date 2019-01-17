ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Atlanta. (Matt Sayles/Invision)

By
ATLANTA (WTVD) --
Gladys Knight has signed on to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The 74-year-old singing legend is an Atlanta native who says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown.

Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner.

Gladys Knight and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Their song "Midnight Train to Georgia" was a No. 1 hit in 1973.

Maroon 5, Big Boi from Atlanta-based rap group Outkast, and Travis Scott will all perform during the halftime show. Super Bowl LIII takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlnational anthemlive musicu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B, Camila Cabello among 2019 Grammys performers
Rules and Winners
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
New 'Copperhead Strike' to thrill coaster enthusiasts at Carowinds
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Exclusive: Durham woman who lost daughter, grandchild to domestic violence speaks out
Man charged for fleeing from deputy before crash that shut down US-1
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
Woman pretended to be autistic in indecency case, police say
Robeson Co. detective fired after investigation into DNA related to Hania case
Search warrants reveal new information in shooting of Raleigh officer
ABC11 Together: Raleigh caregiver gets the gift of heat
'I understand what they're going through:' Trooper shot 6 years ago speaks out
Show More
Wake County sheriff defends promotion of deputy who made inappropriate comments
Durham mayor says city is safe despite recent deadly crime
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
3 suspects in custody, one on the loose in Apex gun store robbery
Triangle businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees during shutdown
More News