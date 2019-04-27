Arts & Entertainment

Google 'Thanos' for an 'Avengers: Endgame' special treat

EMBED <>More Videos

The 'Endgame' is in theaters and in your Google | Check out what happens when you type in "Thanos"

Google's just as excited for "Avengers: Endgame" as everyone else, it seems. If you search for "Thanos" you get a special treat.

Once you've got your search results, click on the image of the Infinity Gauntlet that appears on the right of the results page.

The gauntlet snaps and before your very eyes half of the results on the page just dissolve away.

Even the results count halves itself - from "About 107,000,000 results" to a mere 53,500,000.

But don't panic - you don't need to call in the remaining Avengers to set Google back to rights. Just click the gauntlet again and the Time Stone does its magic, returning your search results to their normal state.

"Avengers: Endgame" opened Thursday night and has already raked in a record-setting $60 million on its first night of release. It's on track to have potentially the biggest opening weekend in history.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC OTV Stations and Marvel Studios.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentinternetmoviegooglemarvel
TOP STORIES
Date of late Wake Forest High student barred from attending school prom
Raleigh police makes arrest in May 2018 homicide
Parents of Paige Merical hold flag-raising ceremony to honor life
Severe thunderstorm watch for areas northeast of the Triangle
Movie lovers in the Triangle excited for 'Avengers: End Game'
I-Team: Some hurricane victims might wait years for relief money
Kids II recalls all rocking sleepers due to infant deaths, CPSC says
Show More
Ohio woman with distinctive tattoos arrested for 3rd time in 6 months
Officer Ainsworth released from hospital over 3 months after shooting
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
UNC installs free vending machines distributing short stories
Take a picture with the Stanley Cup at Brewgaloo in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News