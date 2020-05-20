Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan's Idol Encore' to feature Julia Gargano

NEW YORK -- 'American Idol' contestant Julia Gargano will get one more national TV appearance as she has been chosen to perform on Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" show.

The winner of American Idol Just Sam performed remotely on Monday's show.

"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" invited fans to vote to give another favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Voting took place at KellyandRyan.com earlier this week and Julia Gargano of Staten Island, New York was revealed as the winner on Wednesday.

She will return to national television to appear on Thursday's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'

Check your local listings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive with kelly and ryanabc7ny instagramamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Phase 2 announcement expected Wednesday
Parts of central NC under Flash Flood Watch
Restaurants receive guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening NC
Wrightsville Beach lifts more restrictions
The 411: The ultimate sandlot game
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
CDC releases pool operating guidelines amid pandemic
Show More
Houston Astros official confirms Woodpeckers will survive pandemic
Matt Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and biased
Wake County Schools proposes changes to 2020-21 school calendar
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Race for COVID-19 vaccine may struggle against anti-vax movement
More TOP STORIES News