live with kelly and ryan

'Live's American Idol Encore' to feature Grace Kinstler

EMBED <>More Videos

Viewers pick Grace Kinstler to perform 'Live's' Idol Encore

NEW YORK -- ABC's iconic music competition "American Idol" may have chosen Chayce Beckham as the winner of Season 19, but viewers of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have picked another contestant for an encore.

"Idol" fans voted all week long for the top 10 contestant they wanted to see sing a special encore performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" via "Live's 'American Idol' Encore."


Third runner-up Grace Kinstler proved to be the fan favorite! She will appear on Friday's show for a special performance.

The other contestants in the 2021 "American Idol" Top 10 were as follows:

Casey Bishop, Estero, Fla.
Cassandra Coleman, Columbia, Tenn.
Deshawn Goncalves, Cleveland, Ohio
Arthur Gunn, Wichita, Kan.

Caleb Kennedy, Roebuck, S.C.
Hunter Metts, Franklin, Tenn.
Willie Spence, Douglas, Ga.
Alyssa Wray, Perryville, Kentucky
Check local listings for when to watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on your ABC station!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylive with kelly and ryanlive kelly and ryanryan seacrestkelly ripaamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
'Live's American Idol Encore' is back; Season 19 champ stops by
Holly Springs HS teacher up for $10,000 national award
'Live' After Oscar Show returns with love letter to the movies
'Live' honored to conduct last interview with Cicely Tyson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family dogs attack, kill 10-month-old baby in Johnston County
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Staal scores in OT, lifts Hurricanes past Predators 3-2
WEATHER: Mid 90s For A Few Days
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'
LATEST: NC Senate tax cut plan includes COVID aid for businesses
VCU student found dead after frat party died from alcohol poisoning
Show More
Inspired by George Floyd, artist paints ode to Raleigh's Black Main Street
3-year-old boy killed in crash in Goldsboro
Credit Karma to put East Coast headquarters in North Carolina
Walmart apologizes to people who received racist emails
George Floyd's family in North Carolina continues pushing for change
More TOP STORIES News