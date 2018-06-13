ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2014 file photo, Sylvester Stallone arrives at the 2014 UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Details of the case were not released. However, media reports last year indicated a woman had filed a police report in Santa Monica against Stallone about an incident in the 1990s.

At the time, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

That assault was alleged to have occurred at a time that would be beyond the statue of limitations. The DA's office did not specify the timing of the alleged incident or say how long the case would be under review.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsylvester stallonesexual assaultcelebrity crimecelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News