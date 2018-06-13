Los Angeles DA reviewing sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.Details of the case were not released. However, media reports last year indicated a woman had filed a police report in Santa Monica against Stallone about an incident in the 1990s.At the time, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."That assault was alleged to have occurred at a time that would be beyond the statue of limitations. The DA's office did not specify the timing of the alleged incident or say how long the case would be under review.