Luke Bryan performs for children at Charlotte children's hospital

Luke Bryan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A sweet moment from Luke Bryan is showing the world that "Most People Are Good."

While he was in North Carolina for his "What Makes You Country" tour, Bryan did a little more than play for packed venues.

The country music star held a special performance for a much smaller audience - the children at Levine Children's Hospital.

An employee at the hospital captured the sweet moment when Bryan was performing "Kick the Dust Up" and some of the kids couldn't help but sing along.

